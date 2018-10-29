WrestleMania 35 Ticket Prices & Details, Nia Jax Talks Roman Reigns Tribute, Scariest WWE Superstars

- Above is video of Nia Jax talking to Dasha Fuentes after her Battle Royal win at WWE Evolution last night. Jax gets emotional when talking about how she and cousin Tamina Snuka paid tribute to Roman Reigns during the match. For those who missed it, the two did their own version of Reigns' battle howl before fighting off some of the other competitors. Jax said Reigns is one of the guys who is constantly supporting the women of WWE, giving them advice and just being there for them.
- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the scariest Superstars:
- WWE officially announced today that WrestleMania 35 tickets will go on sale Friday, November 16. Tickets will range from $35 - $1,000. WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 fro MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Below is the full announcement:
WRESTLEMANIA® TICKETS AVAILABLE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16
STAMFORD, Conn., October 29, 2018 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to the pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, will be available on Friday, November 16 starting at 10 AM ET. WrestleMania will take place Sunday, April 7, 2019 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and stream live around the world on WWE Network.
Ticket prices range from $35-$1,000. There will also be a limited number of "Gold Circle" VIP Packages available ranging from $2,000-$2,500. The Gold Circle packages include seating in the first nine rows ringside, access to a Gold Circle VIP Stadium Entrance and a commemorative WrestleMania take-home folding chair. Tickets can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.
In addition, WrestleMania Travel Packages, which will include tickets to WrestleMania Week events, will be available Monday, November 5 starting at noon ET at www.wrestlemaniatravel.com. WrestleMania is more than just a one-day event; it is a week-long celebration. In addition to WrestleMania, other events include: WrestleMania Axxess®, WWE's interactive fan festival, and four spectacular live events taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, including the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; NXT® TakeOver®, Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown® Live.
WWE will also host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including Be a STAR® bullying prevention rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. Additional information on these events will be announced in the future at www.wrestlemania.com.
Over the past 11 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.