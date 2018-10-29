WrestleMania 35 Ticket Prices & Details, Nia Jax Talks Roman Reigns Tribute, Scariest WWE Superstars

- Above is video of Nia Jax talking to Dasha Fuentes after her Battle Royal win at WWE Evolution last night. Jax gets emotional when talking about how she and cousin Tamina Snuka paid tribute to Roman Reigns during the match. For those who missed it, the two did their own version of Reigns' battle howl before fighting off some of the other competitors. Jax said Reigns is one of the guys who is constantly supporting the women of WWE, giving them advice and just being there for them.

- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the scariest Superstars:

- WWE officially announced today that WrestleMania 35 tickets will go on sale Friday, November 16. Tickets will range from $35 - $1,000. WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 fro MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Below is the full announcement: