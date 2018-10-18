Wrestling Legend Dick Slater Passes Away, WWE Comments

WWE has announced that wrestling legend "Dirty" Dick Slater passed away at the age of 67.

Below is WWE's statement on Slater's passing and a few videos from his career:

Dick Slater passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Dick Slater has passed away at age 67. Slater was a prolific competitor during the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, where he teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton and had a memorable rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Slater competed in WWE from 1986 to 1987 before moving to Japan and finishing his in-ring career in WCW. WWE extends its condolences to Slater's family, friends and fans.



