WWE 205 Live Ongoing Results (10/10)

Recap of last Saturday's Super-Show Down, where hometown hero Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander to become the new cruiserweight champion. This ended Cedric's near six month title reign that began at WrestleMania 34.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show, and dub it the "Buddy Murphy" era. Tony Nese versus Cedric Alexander is announced for later in the evening.

Lio Rush is on his way to the ring for his open challenge. He grabs a microphone and calls himself the man of the hour. (Rush hour to be specific.) He says that who ever gets into the ring with him he will make famous. "Who's it gonna be?"

Lince Dorado.

Lio Rush versus Lince Dorado

Dorado gets the crowd to do some Lucha chants before the tie-up. Nice sequence where both men trade arm-drags and dropkicks. Rush lands the first strike of the bout to Dorado's stomach. Frankensteiner by Dorado. He catches Rush in a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and goes for the cover. Only two. Dorado tries to attempt a move from the tope rope but Rush knocks him off to the outside. Suicide dive from Rush and the man of the hour is in control.

Rush smashes Dorado into the barricade and tosses him back in the ring before they both get counted out. In the corner Rush rakes Dorado's chest, followed by a big backdrop. Pinfall but Dorado kicks out. Rush thwarts a comeback attempt with a quick combo ending with an elbow to the head. He tries to rip of Dorado's mask, but Dorado gets angry and lands some stiff uppercuts. Big dropkick from rush but Dorado responds with a huge lariat.

With some momentum Dorado nails a modified slam, plus a top rope crossbody. A close two count. Rush catches him with a couple of quick kicks, and a spinning killswitch. Somehow Dorado kicks out. Rush goes to the top but Dorado rolls out of the way. Rush chases him. Roll up from Dorado. Kick out. Superkick from Dorado. Springboard stunner from Dorado that sends Rush to the floor. Springboard plancha!

Maria Kanellis comes out and distracts Dorado! Mike Kanellis attacks Dorado! DQ finish.

Lince Dorado wins by disqualification.

Mike lays quite the beating on Dorado, ending with a twisting reverse DDT. He and Maria kiss over an unconscious Dorado. The commentary team is in shock, and wonders how general manager Drake Maverick will respond.

Promo video from new champion Buddy Murphy. Buddy says that he's still in Melbourne and won't be on 205 this evening, because the champ does what he wants when he wants. He'll come back when he's read.

Backstage Cedric Alexander is preparing for his match. Mustafa Ali comes in to see how he's doing. Ali says that in two weeks he'll be facing Hideo Itami in a fall-count anywhere matchup to end their intense rivalry. Ali also tells Cedric that he thinks his matchup against Tony Nese tonight is too soon, and that Cedric is still reeling from his title loss. Cedric appreciates the advice, but claims that he's ready to shut Nese up. They shake hands to end the segment.

Vic Joseph sends us to a clip from last week's 205 when Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher attacked Brian Kendrick and kicked him out of their faction.

Promo from Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak. They say that removing Kendrick from the group was necessary because it was obvious he had lost his killer instinct. Gulak doubles-down and says that they'll also take out Akira Tozawa, and that no one will stand in their way from creating a better 205 Live. Gulak and Tozawa are confirmed for next week.

Tony Nese is on his way to the ring and it's main event time.

Tony Nese versus Cedric Alexander

Tie-up. Headlock from Cedric. Nese tries to break it off but Cedric keeps it clutched on. Both men trade hammerlocks, each gaining the advantage at some point. Nese dodges Cedric and takes him down with an arm-drag. Big elbow from Nese. He dodges another attack and then showboats with jumping jacks and flex poses. That pisses Cedric off, who hits a big dropkick. To the corner, Cedric unloads on Nese with knife-edged chops. Nese rolls to the outside and pulls Cedric out who lands on the arena floor hard.

Nese works Cedric over on the outside before throwing him back into the ring. He wears him down with a reverse bearhug. Cedric attempts a comeback but Nese cuts him off with a powerful shoulder block. Pinfall attempt. Two count. Nese goes back to work on the ribs with a body scissor lock. Nese slams Cedric's neck into the ropes, and then attempts a springboard moonsault, but Cedric gets the knees up!

Cedric hits three straight clotheslines and a low dropkick to Nese's knees. Springboard flatliner by Cedric but Nese rolls to the outside. He goes for a suicide dive but Nese comes in! Dodged by Cedric, who knocks Nese to the outside again. Tope Con Hilo! Back in the ring Cedric hits a big springboard clothesline. Another cover but Nese kicks out. Cedric doesn't look happy.

Nese surprises Cedric with a jacknife cover. Both men trade rollups. Michinoku driver from Cedric with a pinfall but Nese kicks out again. He goes for the springboard flatliner again but Nese has it scouted. Nese catches Cedric with a stiff palm strike. Rib-breaker from Nese and now both men are down.

Trash talk from Nese. He calls Cedric a fluke champion. Stiff strikes from both men. Big running elbow from Nese but Cedric bounces right back with his signature springboard enziguri. Big chops from each man. SPANISH FLY FROM CEDRIC. NESE GOT HIS FOOT ON THE ROPES. Cedric goes for a springboard but Nese cuts his legs out and he hits the apron hard. Back in the ring Cedric goes for the lumbar check but the ref blocks it because Nese is on the ropes. Big left from Nese, followed by a german into the turnbuckle. Running knee, and a 450 splash. Nese gets the victory.

Tony Nese wins by pinfall.



Commentary calls this the biggest win of Tony Nese's career. They show highlights of the insane action from that matchup. Cedric Alexander looks distraught after losing yet again.

That's the show friends.