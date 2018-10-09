WWE Announcement On Rey Mysterio's Status And Future, Which Brand He Will Be Working On

WWE announced tonight that Rey Mysterio is back with the company on a "full-time basis" but they did not specify for how long he's signed for. It was recently reported that the former WWE Champion has signed a two-year deal with the company.

WWE has also confirmed Rey for several upcoming dates in Hartford, Boston, White Plains and the UK. The shows in Hartford and Boston are dual-brand events while the others are SmackDown live events. As noted, Rey will return to the ring at next Tuesday's SmackDown 1000 event in a non-title WWE World Cup qualifying match against WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Below is WWE's new announcement on Rey's return: