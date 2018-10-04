WWE Announces 2018 Talent Scholarships For Vickie Guerrero And Two Former Developmental Talents

WWE has announced that Vickie Guerrero is the recipient of their latest Talent Scholarship. Former WWE Performance Center recruits Josh Woods and Theo Agbi are also receiving scholarships this year.

Former talents to receive $5,000 scholarships in the past include Jamie Keyes, Kim Nielsen, Antonio Thomas, Michael Thompson and Paul Burchill, among others. Current WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis was the first recipient back in 2014.

Vickie spoke to the WWE website and revealed that she is currently pursuing her bachelor's degree in science & healthcare administration at Herzing University. She plans on graduating next summer. Woods is workings towards a degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida while Agbi is working on his law degree from the Vermont Law School.

Below is the full announcement on the 2018 scholarships: