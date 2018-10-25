WWE Announces Mustafa Ali's Opponents For EVOLVE, WWE NXT Veteran Returning To EVOLVE Soon

WWE website has revealed the opponents for Mustafa Ali's upcoming EVOLVE appearances. He will face DJZ on November 9 in Livonia, MI for EVOLVE 115 and then he will face Darby Allin on November 10 in Oak Lawn, IL for EVOLVE 116.
On a related note, WWN Live and WWE announced that that Kassius Ohno will return to EVOLVE at EVOLVE 117 on December 15 in Queens, NY and at EVOLVE 118 on December 16 in Deer Park, NY. No word yet on his opponents. Ohno will also be the special guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on December 16 in Long Island.
Below is WWE's announcement on Ali and Ohno working with WWN:
Mustafa Ali to face DJZ and Darby Allin at upcoming EVOLVE Wrestling events
Mustafa Ali may be The Heart of 205 Live, but that doesn't mean the Superstar's appetite for competition is limited to WWE's Cruiserweight ranks.
Ali will face two of the independent scene's most acclaimed grapplers at upcoming EVOLVE Wrestling events this November in Detroit and Chicago. WWE.com has confirmed that Ali will battle DJZ at EVOLVE 115 in Livonia, Mich., on Friday, Nov. 9, and Darby Allin at EVOLVE 116 on Saturday, Nov. 10, in Oak Lawn, Ill.
Not only is Ali set to compete at upcoming EVOLVE events, but NXT's Kassius Ohno, a former EVOLVE Champion, will make his return to the promotion later this year at a pair of shows in New York. The Knockout Artist will be in action at EVOLVE 117 on Saturday, Dec. 15, in Queens, N.Y., and at EVOLVE 118 on Sunday, Dec. 16, in Deer Park, N.Y.
Ticket information for all four events is available now at WWNlive.com.
Additionally, Ohno — who recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in sports-entertainment — will be a special guest trainer at a World Wrestling Network Seminar/Tryout on Sunday, Dec. 16, on Long Island. Click here for more information on WWN seminars, which have featured WWE Performance Center coaches Norman Smiley and Robbie Brookside as past guest trainers.