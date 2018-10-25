WWE Announces Mustafa Ali's Opponents For EVOLVE, WWE NXT Veteran Returning To EVOLVE Soon

WWE website has revealed the opponents for Mustafa Ali's upcoming EVOLVE appearances. He will face DJZ on November 9 in Livonia, MI for EVOLVE 115 and then he will face Darby Allin on November 10 in Oak Lawn, IL for EVOLVE 116.

On a related note, WWN Live and WWE announced that that Kassius Ohno will return to EVOLVE at EVOLVE 117 on December 15 in Queens, NY and at EVOLVE 118 on December 16 in Deer Park, NY. No word yet on his opponents. Ohno will also be the special guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on December 16 in Long Island.

Below is WWE's announcement on Ali and Ohno working with WWN: