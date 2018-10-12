WWE Announces New Eddie Guerrero Documentary Special

The first special from WWE's new "Untold" documentary series will premiere this Sunday on YouTube. The doc will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and his effect on the SmackDown brand.

The new documentary features interviews with John Cena, Batista, JBL, Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks, Aiden English, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Below is WWE's announcement on the documentary: