WWE Announces New Title Match For Crown Jewel

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has made a new match for WWE Crown Jewel - The New Day getting their rematch from new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar.
The WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium but the location & date could be changed soon. Below is the current card:
Vacant WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bar with Big Show
WWE World Cup: One-Night Eight-Man Tournament
RAW: John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler
SmackDown: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz
DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)