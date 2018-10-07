WWE Announces Rey Mysterio Will Be At SmackDown 1000

WWE announced earlier today Rey Mysterio will appear on the 1,000th episode of SmackDown on October 16. Below is the full announcement:

"SmackDown 1000 now has another number of significance attached to it. That number is 619, because Rey Mysterio is back! The SmackDown legend will appear on the history-making episode, marking his return to the blue brand for the first time in more than four years. The former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion is best remembered for energizing SmackDown with his signature aerial attack, unbelievable athleticism and never-say-die attitude. Mysterio was a cornerstone of Team Blue since the first brand split in March 2002 and helped define the SmackDown spirit. What impact will The Biggest Little Man have when he makes his triumphant return to the brand he helped build? Find out when SmackDown 1000 airs on Oct. 16 live on USA Network at 8/7 C"

PWInsider had previously reported that Rey Mysterio is set to return to the company under his new two-year deal on the upcoming show.

As reported earlier, an Evolution reunion with Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has also been confirmed for the show. The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long are also scheduled to appear. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to appear, as well.

WWE is also reportedly trying to get Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to appear at the upcoming SmackDown 1000, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

