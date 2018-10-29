WWE Beefing Up The RAW Tag Team Division?, WrestleMania 35 Tickets Promo, Bobby Lashley - World Cup

- Above is a new promo for WrestleMania 35 tickets going on sale Friday, November 16. Travel Packages will go on sale this coming Monday. WrestleMania takes place on April 7, 2019 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

- As noted, WWE has officially announced that Bobby Lashley will be replacing John Cena in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Lashley tweeted the following on participating in the tournament:

Get ready #WWECrownJewel...the Best in the World is coming to prove just that. @itsLioRush tell 'em who's gonna win the #WWEWorldCup! ???? https://t.co/kI1W6EZLKO — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 30, 2018

- WWE did not announce plans for the RAW Tag Team Titles on this week's show but they indicated that a decision will be made soon. Dean Ambrose and former partner WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins appeared for a segment in the arena but they did not have the belts with them. This week's RAW did show that they are building up the red brand tag team division as The Lucha House Party debuted and The Authors of Pain destroyed The Ascension and Chad Gable & Bobby Roode after Roode & Gable won a Triple Threat. Below are videos from those matches: