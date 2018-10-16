WWE Crown Jewel Betting Odds: Who Is Favored To Win DX Vs. Undertaker & Kane, Universal Title Match?

WWE Crown Jewel will most likely be taking place on November 2 in Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University Stadium. Betting odds for the show are now live, thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

Roman Reigns has the most favorable odds at -455 to successfully defend the Universal Championship against both Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in a Triple Threat Match. Strowman actually has much better odds than Lesnar to walk away as champion.

In the WWE Championship match, AJ Styles is favored to have a successful title defense against former champion Daniel Bryan.

After an 8 year hiatus, Shawn Michaels is returning to reform DX with Triple H and they are favored at -200 to defeat Undertaker and Kane. These are considered close odds, especially with this being HBK's return match, but another factor to be taken into consideration is that Triple H picked up a big win over the Undertaker at Super Showdown in Australia. It seems unlikely that The Undertaker would suffer back to back losses at this stage of his career. There is also a prop bet for what participants will be involved with the actual finish of the match. Shawn Michaels is favored at -177 to capture the fall for his team and it's Kane with odds of -177 to be the responsible party for his team's loss.

Below are the current odds:

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) -295 vs. Daniel Bryan +200

WWE Universal Championship – Triple Threat Match

Roman Reigns (c) -455 vs. Braun Strowman +375 vs Brock Lesnar +600

D-Generation X -200 vs. The Brothers of Destruction +140