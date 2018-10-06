WWE Crown Jewel Moved To Smaller Venue

WWE sent us the press release below regarding AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It should be noted that the event is now being advertised to take place at King Saud University Stadium, which has a capacity of about 25,000 fans. Last month the event was being advertised to take place at the King Fahd International Stadium, which has a capacity of over 68,000.
WWE's last event in Saudi Arabia, The Greatest Royal Rumble in April, took place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, which seats over 62,000 fans.
In addition to Styles defending his title against Bryan at Crown Jewel, Shawn Michaels is expected to come out of retirement to team with Triple H to face The Undertaker and Kane.
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn., October 6, 2018 – The WWE Championship match featuring AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan will take place at Crown Jewel at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2.
Additionally, Crown Jewel will also include a Universal Championship Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, and the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world.
General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event. Following the sold-out Greatest Royal Rumble in April, this is the second event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East. Ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.