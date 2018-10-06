WWE Crown Jewel Moved To Smaller Venue

WWE sent us the press release below regarding AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that the event is now being advertised to take place at King Saud University Stadium, which has a capacity of about 25,000 fans. Last month the event was being advertised to take place at the King Fahd International Stadium, which has a capacity of over 68,000.

WWE's last event in Saudi Arabia, The Greatest Royal Rumble in April, took place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, which seats over 62,000 fans.

In addition to Styles defending his title against Bryan at Crown Jewel, Shawn Michaels is expected to come out of retirement to team with Triple H to face The Undertaker and Kane. Also on the card, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

The full press release is below: