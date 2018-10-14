Crown Jewel No Longer On WWE.com's Calendar, WWE Says Show Is Still On [Update]

WWE has removed Crown Jewel off its calendar of upcoming events, but has not yet made any statement about the November 2 show in Saudi Arabia, according to F4WOnline.com.

The event is still under "Shows" on the site, but references to Saudi Arabia have been removed. It's possible this is all being done until WWE makes a final decision on whether or not to go forward with Crown Jewel.

As noted, as a part of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's Saudi Vision 2030 plan, WWE agreed to hold multiple events in Saudi Arabia, including the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event on November 2, which would air on the WWE Network. Although, events that have unfolded over the past week and pressure from a number of Senators have now thrown those plans into jeopardy.

The report continued that tomorrow might be a soft deadline for WWE as they will have to decide whether or not to push on advertising the event during Raw.

Update: The above report added, "WWE has noted that Crown Jewel should be listed on their schedule." Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also tweeted out "WWE says Saudi Arabia show is still on as scheduled."