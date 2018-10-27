WWE Crown Jewel Reportedly Sold Out

Earlier today, tickets went on sale for WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Chairman of the General Sport Authority, the show has sold out. On Twitter he wrote, "In less than three hours, WWE tickets were sold in full."

In April, WWE Greatest Royal Rumble was held at King Abdullah Intentional Stadium and had an attendance of around 60,000 fans. The venue for Crown Jewel holds about 25,000 seats.

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed Crown Jewel would indeed take place from Saudi Arabia by releasing the following statement during their's Q3 Earnings results.

"WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base. Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh. Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled."