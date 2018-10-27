WWE Crown Jewel Tickets Go On Sale

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed Crown Jewel would indeed take place from Saudi Arabia on November 2 by releasing the following statement during their's Q3 Earnings results.

"WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base. Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh. Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled."

Previously, there was a question mark about the show because tickets had yet to go on sale, despite the date quickly closing in. That is no longer the case as tickets are now available for purchase on WWE's Crown Jewel page. Ticket prices range between 25-100 SAR (about $6.66-$26.66).

The event will feature Brock Lesnar taking on Braun Strowman to determine the next WWE Universal Champion after Roman Reigns' announcement on Monday that he is battling leukemia again and will be taking time off to focus on his health.

John Cena has reportedly pulled out of the event, but WWE has not yet officially announced a change.

Below is the current card:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP (VACANT)

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Bar (c) vs. New Day

Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. Kane and Undertaker

WWE WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT

Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, John Cena