WWE Cruiserweights Trade Shots, Cathy Kelley's New WWE Cooking Series (Video), WWE 2K19 DLC Update

By Marc Middleton | October 31, 2018

- Above is the first episode of Cathy Kelley's new "Talking Snack" series for WWE. The cooking series features The Boogeyman as the first guest.

- Below is the first look at Bobby Lashley in the WWE 2K19 video game. Lashley will be included in the Titans Pack DLC that releases soon for $9.99. Lashley, EC3 and The War Raiders will be released in the pack.


- Gran Metalik and TJP have been trading shots on Twitter to set up an angle on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. Metalik's Lucha House Party partners Kalisto and Lince Dorado chimed in. You can see their tweets below:







