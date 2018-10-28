WWE Evolution: 20-Woman Battle Royal For A Title Shot

20-Woman Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

We go to the ring and Lilian Garcia goes over the rules for tonight's Battle Royal for a future title shot. Naomi is out first. Jimmy Uso is cheering his wife on tonight. Cole shows us the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. Michelle McCool is out next, followed by Sonya Deville, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze and Carmella. We see R-Truth in the crowd cheering Carmella on. Zelina Vega is out next, followed by Kelly Kelly, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Lana, Maria Kanellis, Mandy Rose, Molly Holly, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory and Asuka. We see The Miz and Maryse in the crowd cheering on Asuka. Mike Kanellis was also shown in the crowd with their daughter. Torrie Wilson is out next, followed by The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Peyton and Billie take the mic as the other female Superstars look on. They mock Long Island and take shots at some of the stars in the ring. They enter the ring, still talking trash on the mic.

The bell rings and everyone goes after The IIconics. They are quickly eliminated by the veterans as the current Superstars look on, not looking happy. The veterans turn around and the current Superstars are staring them down, surrounding them. Maria is with the veterans. A big brawl breaks out.

Alundra works on Tamina. Mandy and Deville eliminate Molly first. Deville and Rose double team Kelly now. Kelly is eliminated. Dana and Ivory go at it. Torrie fights off Deville. Torrie tries to dump Deville but Rose makes the save. Maria and Vega go at it. Deville and Rose eliminate Torrie next. Rose shoves Deville off the apron and eliminates her partner. Deville kicks Torrie on the outside.

Blayze clotheslines Asuka and Naomi at the same time. Jax scoops Alundra and dumps her for the elimination. Maria unloads on Jax and hits a DDT. Ember goes at it with Carmella. Maria drops Tamina and hits the Bronco Buster in the corner. Jax scoops Maria and eliminates her. Vega with double knees on Tamina in the corner. Rose rocks Jax. Tamina superkicks Vega. Tamina with a Samoan Drop to Carmella. Jax and Tamina face off in the middle of the ring as the crowd pops. Lana approaches but they yell and turn to start attacking the other competitors together. Jax and Tamina drop everyone and turn their attention back to each other. Lana tries to keep the peace again but she slaps Tamina and then kicks Jax. This does nothing but anger them and Lana gets dropped. Lana gets eliminated by Tamina.

Jax scoop slams Tamina. Asuka unloads on Jax. Naomi joins in. We get an eight-woman suplex attempt in the middle of the ring now and it goes over. Carmella is the only one standing but she stops for a dance break. Truth loves it. Ivory approaches Carmella and they start dancing together in the middle of the ring. Mandy tries to eliminate Ivory but Carmella assists and Rose is eliminated. McCool and Carmella go at it now. Moon eliminates Dana. McCool knocks Moon out of the air with a big boot. Asuka works over Jax in the corner with Naomi helping her. Moon eliminates McCool.

Asuka and Naomi double team Tamina now. Tamina eliminates Naomi as she charged in. Ivory slams Asuka on her face. Carmella kicks Jax but Jax shoves her down. Moon drops Jax with a DDT. Moon and Carmella botch a move. Carmella drops Moon in the corner. Carmella moonsaults and charges but Moon sends her to the apron. Moon eliminates Carmella. It's down to Jax, Snuka, Ivory, Asuka and Moon. Tamina works over Ivory in the corner. Ivory fights back shot for shot. Ivory goes to the top and barley hits a crossbody on Tamina. Fans chant "you still got it" as Ivory poses in the corner. Asuka tries to eliminate Ivory and they tangle. Asuka eliminates Ivory off the apron with a Hip Attack. Asuka, Moon, Jax and Snuka are left. Asuka and Moon face off with Asuka smiling at her. They shove each other and go at it. Asuka with a big knee to the face. Asuka misses a Hip Attack and Moon kicks her in the face. Moon eliminates Asuka.

Moon turns around to a superkick from Tamina but she catches it and rocks her. Tamina with a spinning side-slam to Moon. Jax grabs Tamina but Tamina superkicks her. Moon rocks Tamina as fans chant for Moon. Moon dropkicks Jax next while she's down. Moon goes back and forth between Jax and Snuka. Moon goes to the top and hits The Eclipse on Tamina. Moon eliminates Snuka. It's down to friends Jax and Moon now. Fans cheer them on as they face off. Jax shoves Moon to the mat and overpowers her. Jax tosses Moon across the ring as the "let's go Ember" chants continue. Moon gets sent to the apron but she hangs on and fights back. Moon tries to bring Jax over the top rope but Jax resists. Vega runs in and tips them both to the apron. Vega was never eliminated. Vega thinks she won but they're still on the apron. Jax enters and Vega looks shocked. Vega turns but Jax grabs her by her hair. Vega ends up on Jax's back but Jax power up and presses Vega high in the air for a pop. Jax tosses Vega out of the ring, on top of Tamina. Jax turns around to Moon dropkicking her. Moon rocks Jax a few times and tries to get her over the rope. Moon charges but Jax slams her hard into the mat from mid-move. Jax tosses Moon over the top for the win to earn a future title shot.

Winner: Nia Jax

After the match, Jax stands tall and gets emotional as her music plays. Jax has earned a future title shot. We go to replays. Charly Caruso enters the ring for a post-match interview. Caruso says Jax just triumphed and made history. Fans chant for Jax as she takes the mic. Jax said it was amazing as she got to share the ring with so many talent but right now her mind is on the RAW Women's Title. Caruso asks who she would rather face - Nikki Bella or champion Ronda Rousey. Jax hopes they have a great match but whoever wins, she hopes they have a great moment because it won't last long. Jax leaves the ring and embraces The Rock's mom, Ata Johnson, at ringside.

