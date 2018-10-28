WWE Evolution: Nikki Bella Vs. Ronda Rousey (RAW Women's Title Match)

RAW Women's Title Match: Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first come The Bella Twins. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and Rousey takes Bella down first. Rousey toys with Nikki and pushes her back to her feet. Rousey with another takedown and some focus on the arm while they're on the mat. Nikki charges with a big forearm shot. Brie Bella ends up providing a distraction at ringside and turning it around for Nikki. Nikki sends Rousey into the ring post and brings it back in for a 2 count.

Nikki works Rousey over in the ring and talks some trash. They go to the floor and Nikki sends Rousey into the barrier. Nikki brings it back into the ring as Brie cheers her on. Nikki with push-ups and smiles to taunt Rousey. Rousey breaks a hold but Nikki keeps her grounded. Nikki with more offense on her feet now. Rousey tosses Nikki to the mat but Nikki ends up coming back with a springboard kick to the face for a close 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants as Nikki continues to keep control of Rousey. Nikki takes it to the top for a superplex but Rousey pushes her to the mat. Brie runs interference again, allowing Nikki to take back control. Nikki goes back to the top but Rousey blocks the superplex. Rousey stands tall on the top and leaps out with a crossbody but Nikki moves and Rousey lands hard. Rousey catches a kick and drops Nikki. Rousey stands up with Nikki on her shoulders. Brie gets on the apron but Rousey grabs Brie as well, putting her on her shoulders with Nikki.

Rousey slams both of The Bella Twins. The referee checks on Nikki and it looks like something could be wrong. Rousey tells Nikki to come on and bring it. Rousey stands up and gets hyped up. Nikki gets driven back into the corner. Rousey unloads with strikes in the corner now. Rousey launches Nikki across the ring and mounts her with more strikes. Rousey manhandles Nikki some more as Brie looks on. Rousey grabs Nikki out of the corner and launches her over her head with a suplex.

Nikki tries to leave through the crowd but Rousey stops her. Brie interferes but Rousey tosses her over the announce table. They bring it back in the ring but Nikki catches Rousey with an Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. Rousey ends up running into the ring post. Nikki catches her and hits the Rack Attack 2.0 for another close 2 count. Nikki can't believe it and she throws a tantrum now. Nikki fights Rousey off from the corner and drops her. Rousey runs up on the top with Nikki and launches her to the mat. Rousey goes into the armbar in the middle of the ring and drops back on it. Nikki quickly taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

- After the match, Rousey stands tall and raises the title as her music hits. Rousey goes to ringside to kiss husband Travis Browne. She also hugs some family members in the front row as we go to replays. The Bella Twins look on from the entrance as Rousey continues her ringside celebration. Rousey goes back into the ring and raises the title as her music plays. We see Nia Jax backstage watching the celebration. Rousey exits the ring and greets fans in the front row as she heads to the back. Rousey is met by the entire women's locker room on the stage. The first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view goes off the air with the women's division celebrating with Rousey on the stage.