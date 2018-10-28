WWE Evolution Pre-show Video, Charlotte's Evolution Gear (Photo), WWE NXT Stars Visit Firehouse

- Above is the WWE Evolution Kickoff pre-show video.

- Below is video of WWE NXT Superstars Mia Yim, Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair visiting the Midtown Firehouse in New York City this weekend. The firehouse tragically lost 15 members while responding to the 9/11 attacks.

- Charlotte Flair tweeted this preview of her gear for tonight's Last Woman Standing match against SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch at Evolution: