WWE Evolution Red Carpet Photos, Vince McMahon Tweet On Evolution, MYC Finals Artwork

By Marc Middleton | October 28, 2018

- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features the finalists of the 2018 Mae Young Classic - Io Shirai and Toni Storm.

- Vince McMahon made the following tweet to hype tonight's WWE Evolution pay-per-view:


- Below are several red carpet photos from Evolution, featuring Kelly Kelly, The Bella Twins, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Torrie Wilson, WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and others:


















