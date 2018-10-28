WWE Evolution: Shayna Baszler Vs. Kairi Sane (WWE NXT Women's Title Match)

NXT Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

We go to the ring and out first comes Shayna Baszler. We see MMA Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke watching at ringside with a few other NXT Superstars. NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane is out next with the title in her treasure chest. We get formal ring introductions from Braxton.

The bell rings and Karr is back as the referee for this match. They lock up and trade holds with Baszler getting the upperhand first. More back and forth now. Sane with a leg sweep to take Baszler down. Sane counters a kick and keeps control. Sane ducks another kick and goes for a back elbow but Baszler applies a Sleeper hold. Sane comes back with a jawbreaker. Sane taunts Baszler and charges in with a sliding clothesline against the ropes. Sane with boots to the gut now as Baszler rolls out to the floor. Sane follows and keeps control. Sane jumps off the steel steps but misses. Baszler runs into a big slap and goes down. Sane charges against the steps but Baszler blocks her. Baszler drives Sane into the steps. Baszler brings it back into the ring and delivers a big knee to the face in the corner.

Baszler with another big knee in the corner. Baszler slams Sane on her face for a 2 count. Baszler works on the arm, wrist and fingers while Sane is down now. Sane bends the arm back and stands on the fingers as the referee warns her. Baszler looks to break Sane's hand as the crowd pops in disgust. Baszler with another pin attempt and more offense on the arm while Sane is down. Sane rolls Baszler up for a 2 count out of nowhere. Baszler comes right back and takes Sane to the mat, working on her arm.

They trade big shots in the middle of the ring now. Sane ends up dropping Baszler and stunning her but they're both down now. Fans chant for NXT. Sane applies The Anchor but it's broken. Sane keeps control and nails a high-impact Spear out of the corner. Sane yells out as the crowd pops. Sane stomps around and walks the plank as Baszler recovers. Sane with the big shoulder thrust in the corner. Sane with the neckbreaker for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Sane goes to the top but Baszler cuts her off. Baszler hangs Sane by her arm while standing on the turnbuckles. Sane screams in pain. Baszler drops Sane to the floor as the referee warns her. Baszler looks down at Sane and mocks her.

Sane counters a move and nails a big DDT in the middle of the ring. Sane goes to the top for the In-Sane Elbow but Baszler rolls out of the way to the floor. Sane is still on the top as she turns and leaps out to Baszler on the floor, taking her down. Fans chant for NXT again. Baszler side-steps and sends Sane into the barrier. Sane sends Baszler over the barrier into the front row of the crowd where the other NXT Superstars were. Sane brings Baszler over but Duke grabs Sane's hair. Sane drops her with a backfist. Duke lands on the other side of the barrier at ringside. Sane goes to the top but Shafir interferes from the apron. Sane grabs Shafir and drops her off the apron with a backfist.

Baszler takes advantage and drops Sane from behind with the Kirifuda Clutch. Sane turns that into a 2 count. Sane with another pin attempt. Duke gets involved from the apron again and the referee misses it. Baszler with another Kirifuda Clutch. Sane starts fading this time. The referee calls the match and Baszler wins the title.

Winner and New NXT Women's Champion: Shayna Baszler

After the match, Baszler takes the title and has her arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Baszler leaves Shafir and Duke as Sane recovers.

