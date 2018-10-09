Trish Stratus And Lita Reveal Team Name, Erick Rowan Injury Update, WWE DX Reunion Promotion News

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus at last night's RAW. As noted, they will be teaming to face Alexa Bliss and Mickie James at WWE Evolution now. Trish and Lita say they are excited to team up at Evolution. Trish also she's been studying Bliss. They also reveal their new tag team name - Besties Best For Business.

- Rowan was in Birmingham, Alabama last week to meet with doctors for a post-surgery check-up, according to PWInsider. Rowan has been out of action with a biceps injury since SummerSlam. There's no word yet on when he will be back in action.

- WWE is going with a "Legendary" theme for the DX reunion at WWE Crown Jewel. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is coming out of retirement to team with Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker on November 2 in Saudi Arabia. WWE has changed their Twitter avatar to the DX logo painted over the WWE logo and their Twitter cover photo is the DX logo painted over a photo of The Undertaker. They have also released the new DX t-shirt seen on RAW last night, which you can also see below.