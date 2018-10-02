Wrestling Inc.

WWE Hall Of Famer Looks Back At "No PC" Era Of Pro Wrestling, RAW Top 10, WWE Stock Down

By Marc Middleton | October 02, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Seattle.

- WWE stock was down 2.47% today, closing at $91.87 per share. Today's high was $93.66 and the low was $88.71.

D-Von Dudley Reveals Which WWE Star He Advised To Leave TNA, Talks Vince McMahon And Paul Heyman
See Also
D-Von Dudley Reveals Which WWE Star He Advised To Leave TNA, Talks Vince McMahon And Paul Heyman

- WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on a different era in pro wrestling, the 1990s. Bubba made the tweet in response to a GIF of The Dudley Boys putting WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young through a table:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Super Show-Down Live Coverage This Saturday At 5am ET / 2am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top