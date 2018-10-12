WWE Hall Of Famer Pulled From SmackDown 1000?, Former WCW Champions On Table For 3, The Shield

- Following this week's episode of SmackDown LIVE, WWE.com announced that Edge would return to host a special edition of "The Cutting Edge" next Tuesday as part of SmackDown's 1000th episode. It's quite possible that the WWE Hall of Famer's appearance has already been nixed since WWE.com is no longer advertising the talk show segment as taking place. The announcement now redirects to the "Shows" page.

Edge is not otherwise advertised for SmackDown 1000 by WWE.com or the official website of the Capital One Arena. WWE.com posted their preview for the show tonight and there's no mention of Edge.

Here is WWE.com's original announcement:

Edge returns for a special edition of "The Cutting Edge" at SmackDown 1000 The Rated-R Superstar is coming home. Edge is returning to host a special edition of his talk show "The Cutting Edge" next Tuesday as part of SmackDown's historic 1000th episode. The WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for many of the blue brand's greatest moments, whether it was stepping up as one of the SmackDown's premiere Superstars after the initial brand split in 2002, his unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in on The Undertaker or running roughshod over SmackDown with General Manager Vickie Guerrero in his corner. What will he have to say? Find out when "The Cutting Edge" returns during SmackDown 1000, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- A new episode of Table for 3 featuring Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page, and Big Show will air this Monday night on the WWE Network immediately following Raw. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champions share untold tales and their most memorable moments from WCW Monday Nitro. Here is the synopsis:

- Ahead of SmackDown 1000, WWE posted this clip of The Shield powerbombing Fandango off the SmackDown stage in April 2014.