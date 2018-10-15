WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny Announces Plans For Comeback/Farewell Tour

Tammy Sytch, who you also know as Sunny, is a free woman after spending most of 2018 behind bars.

The WWE Hall of Famer was released on parole last Tuesday from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania, where she had been held since March. Now that she's out of jail, Sytch is setting up her future plans and that includes leaving wrestling behind.

Sytch took to Facebook on Sunday to announce a tour that will serve as both her comeback and farewell from the world of wrestling. The former WWE star is accepting bookings for "personal appearances, autograph signings, wrestling shows, and party appearances" until sometime next year. She then plans to return to school and go back to being "a normal member of society with a private personal life."

In recent years, Sytch has turned to work as a webcam model. Prior to her last arrest, she regularly promoted Skype sessions on Twitter by posting photos of herself in revealing clothing. Sytch said she will no longer hold Skype sessions, so she asks that people not email her about it.

Here is her announcement:

"I'm pleased to announce that I am taking bookings for my "Comeback/Farewell Tour 2018-19"...I am taking bookings for personal appearances, autograph signings, wrestling shows, and party appearances for what will be my FINAL 9-12 months of appearances before I call it a wrap! "I am returning to school and leading life after next year as a 'normal' member of society with a private personal life. 28 years in this crazy business has been far long enough! Please direct any booking inquiries to [email protected] Please do not email for Skypes as I will no longer be doing them. "I appreciate ALL of your support over the past 28 years, and cherish every moment. Let's Make America Sunny Again for this coming year!! "Also don't forget to follow my new FAN page..business inquiries can also be sent there... Sunny-WWE Hall of Famer."

You can find Sytch's Facebook fan/business page at facebook.com/TheOriginalDivaSunny.