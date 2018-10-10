WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny Issues Statement After Being Released From Jail

Tammy Sytch, who you also know as Sunny, is a free woman after spending most of 2018 behind bars.

As reported earlier, the WWE Hall of Famer was released on parole on Tuesday from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania, where she had been held since March.

Sytch issued her first public statement since being released from jail this afternoon through her two personal Facebook accounts. The former WWE star plans to take both pages down soon since she wants to keep her personal life private but will have a business page for fans to follow and promoters to get in touch with her.

"I'm home. From now on, my personal life will be kept private, and both of these pages will be taken down. I will eventually start a new PERSONAL page reserved for real friends and family only, and a business page for fans and bookings. Please respect my privacy, and only add the new personal page if you are, in fact, a real friend or family. Fans are welcome and encouraged to follow the fan/business page. Thank you all for your continued support in the recent months and in those to come. -- Tam."

Sytch was incarcerated in Pennsylvania for seven months after having been extradited from Monmouth County Correctional Facility in Freehold, New Jersey on March 28. Sytch ended up at Monmouth County Correctional Facility after being arrested on February 27 on charges of two counts of fugitive from justice and six counts of contempt of court.

Carbon County Court officials said in March that a motion was made to revoke her parole in August 2017 due to multiple violations of the terms of her release the prior February.

After the motion was filed, Carbon County Court Judge Joseph Matika ordered Sytch arrested on a bench warrant so that she could return before him to face sentencing. However, Pennsylvania authorities were unable to locate Sytch until she was arrested in New Jersey, where she was flagged as a fugitive of justice. Authorities were unable to find her because she moved out of Pennsylvania.

TMZ Sports reported on March 2 that Sytch was arrested for DUI on two separate occasions a few weeks before her last arrest. She had been on probation for three DUI arrests in 2015.

Sytch was arrested for DUI in New Jersey on January 23 at 8:53 p.m. She was then involved in an automobile accident on February 2 at 8:52 a.m. and cops say she fled the scene. Sytch was tracked down and cited for DUI, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

She was then charged with failing to appear in court for either of the two arrests, which led to her last arrest.

Sytch, who turned 45 years old in December, has been arrested several times this decade. In 2012, she was arrested five times in a four-week span; for disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary, and three counts of violating a protective order. She was arrested a sixth time in January 2013, also for violating a protective order. She served 114 days in jail and was released in May 2013 (this all happened in New Jersey).

In January 2016, Sytch pleaded guilty to driving while under suspension in the state of Pennsylvania. On August 18, 2016, Judge Matika sentenced her to 90 days in jail but counted her 97 days in rehab as jail credit. On September 23, 2016, 18 days into her probation, Sytch was arrested for violating her parole. The arrest was due to three DUI arrests in Pennsylvania in 2015. Sytch remained in jail on these charges through her arraignment in January 2017. She was fined $1,496.45 for the remaining charges and released on February 3, 2017.