WWE Live Event Results From Abbotsford (9/30): The Shield Headlines, Kevin Owens Double Duty, More

Thanks to Matthew Wooten for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Abbotsford, British Columbia:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Buddy Murphy

* Kevin Owens defeated Zack Ryder

* Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens

* Jinder Mahal defeated No Way Jose

*Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis

* The Authors of Pain defeated Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

* Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor. Balor won at first but Corbin re-started it as a No DQ bout

* Dana Brooke, Ember Moon and Natalya defeated Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox with Liv Morgan at ringside

* The Shield defeated Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler