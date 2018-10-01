WWE Live Event Results From Abbotsford (9/30): The Shield Headlines, Kevin Owens Double Duty, More

Thanks to Matthew Wooten for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Abbotsford, British Columbia:
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Buddy Murphy
* Kevin Owens defeated Zack Ryder
* Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens
* Jinder Mahal defeated No Way Jose
*Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis
* The Authors of Pain defeated Chad Gable and Bobby Roode
* Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor. Balor won at first but Corbin re-started it as a No DQ bout
* Dana Brooke, Ember Moon and Natalya defeated Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox with Liv Morgan at ringside
* The Shield defeated Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler