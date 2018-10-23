WWE Live Event Results From White Plains (10/22): Champion Vs. Champion, Randy Orton Attacks, More

Thanks to Chase Hinkley for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in White Plains, New York:

* Jeff Hardy defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas. After the match, Randy Orton hit the ring and dropped Hardy with the RKO. Hardy seemed to be taking it easy but he and Almas went well together

* Carmella and Asuka defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

* Rusev defeated Aiden English

* SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained over Charlotte Flair. One of the hardest hitting matches of the night

Intermission

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The New Day

* Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura's title was not on the line