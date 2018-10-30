Wrestling Inc.

WWE Live Event Results From Macon (10/29): Champion Vs. Champion, Becky Lynch Defends, The Bar, More

By Marc Middleton | October 30, 2018
WWE Live Event Results From Macon (10/29): Champion Vs. Champion, Becky Lynch Defends, The Bar, More Photo Credit: @mikiewhite

Thanks to Milton Falls for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Macon, Georgia:

* The Usos defeated SAnitY

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger

* Asuka and Naomi defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Deville tapped to the Asuka Lock for the finish

* R-Truth defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy. Orton hit the RKO outta nowhere for the finish

Intermission

* Rusev defeated Aiden English

* SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained over Charlotte Flair

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The New Day and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles hit the Styles Clash for the finish

