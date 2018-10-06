WWE Main Event Recap: Mojo Rawley In Action, Mike Kanellis Vs. No Way Jose

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Mike Kanellis make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Mike Kanellis

They lock up. They exchange headlocks. Kanellis hits a shoulder block on Jose. Jose hits an arm-drag on Kanellis. Jose pins Kanellis for a one count. Kanellis eventually connects with an elbow strike to Jose. Jose hits a DDT on Kanellis. Jose pins Kanellis for a two count. Kanellis sends Jose out of the ring. Kanellis superkicks Jose as he gets back into the ring. Kanellis hits a move comparable to Cross Rhodes on Jose. Kanellis pins Jose for the win.

Winner: Mike Kanellis

A recap of RAW Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre assaulting The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Universal Champion Roman Reigns).

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the brawl between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

A recap of WWE Champion AJ Styles addressing fans from his home on SmackDown Live is shown.

Mojo Rawley and Tyler Breeze make their entrances.

Mojo Rawley vs. Tyler Breeze

Rawley pushes Breeze to the mat. Rawley hits a shoulder block on Breeze. Breeze dropkicks Rawley. Breeze eventually locks in a Half Boston Crab on Rawley. Rawley fights out of it. Breeze hits a hurricanruna on Rawley. Breeze strikes Rawley several times. Breeze ascends the turnbuckles. Breeze hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Rawley. Rawley rolls through and pins Breeze for a two count. Rawley goes for an Alabama Slam, Breeze escapes it. Breeze connects with a spin-kick to Rawley. Breeze pins Rawley for the win.

Winner: Tyler Breeze

A recap of Undertaker & Kane assaulting Triple H & Shawn Michaels on RAW is shown to close the show.