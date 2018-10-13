WWE Main Event Recap: The Revival In Action, Zack Ryder Vs. Mojo Rawley

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Ryder hits a Broski Buster on Rawley. Rawley hits a modified shoulder block on Ryder. Rawley pins Ryder for a two count. Rawley eventually gets Ryder up into a Fireman's Carry position slams him to the mat. Rawley pins Ryder for another two count. Ryder escapes an Alabama Slam attempt by Rawley. Ryder hits a Drop-Toe-Hold on Rawley. As Ryder goes for the Broski Boot, Rawley attacks his knee. Rawley hits the ropes. Ryder hits the Rough Ryder on Rawley. Ryder pins Rawley for the win.

Winner: Zack Ryder

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the in-ring promo from Shawn Michaels & Triple H.

A recap from RAW is shown of The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) turning on RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

A recap of Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch fighting to a double count out on SmackDown Live is shown.

Rhyno & Heath Slater make their entrance. The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder make their entrance.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Slater and Dawson lock up. They exchange waist locks. Dawson locks in a headlock before switching to a wrist-lock. Dawson hits a snapmare on Slater. Dawson hits a shoulder block on Slater. Dawson eventually hits a DDT on Slater. Rhyno rolls Dawson up for a two count. Wilder tags in as Dawson sends Rhyno to the ropes. Dawson and. Wilder hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Rhyno. Wilder pins Rhyno for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Dean Ambrose walking out without Universal Champion Roman Reigns & intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins after their loss to Braun Strowman & RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.