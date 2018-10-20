WWE Main Event Recap: Konnor Gets A Win, The Revival Vs. No Way Jose & Zack Ryder

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Rhyno (with Heath Slater) and The Ascension's Konnor (with Viktor) make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Konnor vs. Rhyno

They lock up. Rhyno locks in a headlock, Konnor sends him to the ropes. Rhyno goes for a shoulder-block, Konnor no-sells it and remains on his feet. Konnor sends Rhyno into the corner. Rhyno connects with a Back Elbow as Konnor clotheslines him. Konnor stomps on Rhyno in the corner. Konnor eventually connects with a boot to Rhyno. Konnor pins Rhyno for a two count. Konnor drops an elbow on Rhyno. Konnor pins Rhyno for another two count. Rhyno moves out of the way as Konnor attempts to drop an elbow on him again. Rhyno gets Konnor up into a Fireman's Carry position, Konnor escapes it. Konnor hits an STO on Rhyno. Konnor pins Rhyno for the win.

Winner: Konnor

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

A recap of The Cutting Edge segment from SmackDown Live is shown featuring a brawl between Charlotte Flair an SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch after the verbal confrontation between Edge and Lynch.

A recap of Rey Mysterio defeating United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) defeating The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships after Big Show Chokeslammed Kingston through an announce table.

Zack Ryder & No Way Jose make their entrance. The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder make their entrance.

Zack Ryder & No Way Jose vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Dawson takes Jose to the mat. They exchange wrist locks. Ryder is tagged in. Dawson eventually sends Ryder to the corner. Dawson runs towards Ryder. Ryder connects with double knees to Dawson. Ryder hits a Missile Dropkick on Wilder from the second rope. Dawson kicks Ryder. Wilder is tagged in. Ryder reverses a Double Suplex attempt into a Double Neck-Breaker on Wilder & Dawson. Ryder goes for the Rough Ryder, Wilder launches him about his head. Wilder uppercuts Ryder. Jose tags in. Jose hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Wilder. Jose pins Wilder for a two count. Jose sends Wilder into Ryder. Jose rolls Wilder up for a two count. Jose locks in a headlock, Wilder sends him to the ropes as Dawson tags in. Dawson & Wilder hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Jose. Dawson pins Jose for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap of The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Universal Champion Roman Reigns) defeating Braun Strowman & RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Drew McIntyre hitting a Claymore Kick on Braun Strowman.



