WWE Main Event Recap: Bobby Roode & Chad Gable In Action, Jinder Mahal Vs. Zack Ryder, The Revival

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jinder Mahal (with Samir Singh & Sunil Singh) and Zack Ryder make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Jinder Mahal vs. Zack Ryder

Mahal kicks Ryder. Mahal strikes Ryder. Ryder hits a Broski Buster on Ryder. Mahal eventually sends Ryder to the corner. Mahal runs towards Ryder, Ryder connects with double knees to Mahal. Ryder hits a Missile Dropkick from off the second turnbuckle on Mahal. Ryder connects with a forearm to Mahal. Samir Singh pulls Mahal out of the way of a Broski Boot attempt by Ryder. Ryder drives his shoulder into Mahal from the apron. Ryder goes for a Sunset Flip into the ring. Mahal stops Ryder's momentum and pins him for a two count while holding the rope. Ryder shifted the momentum and pins Mahal for the win.

Winner: Zack Ryder

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Roman Reigns relinquishing the Universal Championship to battle Leukemia.

A recap is shown of the in-ring promo from D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels & Triple H) on RAW.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the contract signing between RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown of the physical altercation between SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at the WWE Performance Center.

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode make their entrance. The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder make their entrance.

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Roode and Wilder lock up. Roode locks in a headlock, Wilder sends him to the ropes. Wilder drives his knee into Roode. Wilder locks in a headlock, Roode sends him to the ropes. Wilder hits a shoulder block on Roode. Late in the match, Roode hits a Spinebuster on Dawson. Roode kicks Dawson and goes for the Glorious DDT. Dawson drives Roode into the corner. Roode blocks a DDT attempt by Dawson. Gable tags himself in as Roode goes for the Glorious DDT again. Dawson turns it into a pin attempt on Roode, with Roode no longer being the legal man for his team. Gable hits a German Suplex on Dawson. Gable gets the three count.