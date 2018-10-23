WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results (10/23): Jimmy Uso And Naomi Vs. Miz And Asuka

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch. The Pre-Show begins at 9:50pm ET and the main show starts at 10pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Natalya and Bobby Roode

Balor and Roode get things rolling, but before they actually wrestle both Superstars try on each other's outfits for a moment. Roode's robe is a bit loose on Balor, while Roode can barely put on the jacket. He does a "too sweet" to Balor's forehead. Balor with a "glorious" and then a kick to Roode's midsection. Roode can't get the jacket off and decides to tag out to Natalya.

Lots of reversals from both women early on, Bayley goes for a handshake, Natalya goes for a roll-up, and Bayley kicks out. Bayley with a pin attempt of her own, kick to the midsection, Natalya tries for the sharpshooter, but doesn't have much luck. Bayley out to the floor, Natalya looks to fly and Roode tags in. "You don't dive!" Roode yells at her. Balor rushes in and tries for a sneaky roll-up. Low dropkick by Balor, Roode recovers, up to the second rope, nails a blockbuster, cover, two. Backstage, Naomi and Jimmy get ready for their match later tonight.

Back in the ring, slingblade by Balor. He looks to tag out, Roode holds him back and the two trade blows. Balor with an elbow, cover, and Natalya breaks up the pin. Bayley climbs over both Balor and Roode's backs while they are down and crashes into Natalya. "It was ugly, but I did it!" Bayley yells. Natalya and Bayley take each other out on the floor. Roode with a spinebuster on Balor, pin, two-count. Balor recovers, eventually hits coup de grace, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: Finn Balor and Bayley via Pinfall

- Next week: Braun Strowman / Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal / Alicia Fox.

The Miz and Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Naomi and Asuka start things off and end up just goofing around/dancing in the ring, ya know, because they're friends. They end up hugging and Miz gets all kinds of mad at Asuka, he tags in. "There's no hugging in wrestling!" Miz yells. Jimmy comes in and says "Everybody hugs!" Jimmy hugs Naomi and then Asuka (to a big pop). All three look for to hug Miz and he ends up bailing out to the floor. Miz says he's done and starts to walk to the back, but Jimmy grabs him and brings Miz back into the ring.

Jimmy with a bearhug (close enough) on Miz. "I'll hug myself!" Miz hollers. Miz sends Jimmy into the corner, looks for a bronco buster, nobody home. Jimmy up to the top and Miz knocks him down. Rusev and Lana are backstage in the Facebook comments section. Back in the ring, Jimmy with a superkick on Miz, tags out to Naomi who lands a few clotheslines and kicks to Asuka.

Asuka tries for a low kick, nope, Naomi with a kip-up, but Asuka lands a jump knee to Naomi's face. Naomi catches a charging Asuka, kick to the face, Miz pulls Asuka towards his corner, Naomi misses a moonsault. Jimmy and Miz back in, Jimmy with a big kick, punch to the face, samoan drop. Both Asuka and Miz end up on the floor, Naomi looks for a dive and only partial clips Asuka. Miz gets back in the ring and gets skull crushing finale on Jimmy, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: The Miz and Asuka via Pinfall



- Post-match, Miz and Asuka argue a bit in the ring while Jimmy pulls a groggy Naomi up towards the ramp.

- Next week: Lana / Rusev vs. Charlotte / AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman / Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal / Alicia Fox.

Standings

SmackDown

* Miz and Asuka (3-0)

* AJ Styles and Charlotte (2-0)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1-2)

* Rusev and Lana (0-2)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0-2)

Raw

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (2-0)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2-0)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2-1)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0-2)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0-3)