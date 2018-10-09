WWE Mixed Match Challenge Live Coverage: AJ Styles And Charlotte Vs. R-Truth And Carmella

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch. The Pre-Show begins at 9:50pm ET and the main show starts at 10pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Finn Balor and Bayley

Bayley and Ember get things rolling, Bayley gets a lot of offense early on, Ember is not happy with this at all. Ember ends up tagging out and in comes in Strowman and Balor. Balor dodges Strowman, kicks to the head. In comes Bayley who gives a hurricanrana to Ember, sending her out of the ring. Strowman finally gets his hands on Balor and smashes him down to the ring. Backstage, Carmella is getting ready for the match, Truth shows up and isn't even ready for the match. Carmella yells at him to go get ready!

Back in the ring, Strowman is choking Balor, Balor gets away and instantly gets dropped. Strowman talks some trash to Bayley as he launches Balor into the turnbuckle. Balor trying to get away from Strowman, nearly gets a tag, but is held back. Balor with a kick to the face of a charging Strowman. Balor tries for another charge, gets caught and slammed into the corner. Bayley trying to cheer on her partner, Strowman charges again, Balor rolls out of the way and tags out.

Bayley drops Ember, DDT to the mat, Ember finally catches Bayley and drops Bayley over her knee. Bayley hits a running knee, misses clotheslines, Ember with a springboard crossbody, cover, two. Bayley with a knee to the face, cover, two. Ember with a flurry of strikes and finishes with a kick to the head. She heads up to the top rope, Bayley stops her, Bayley gets her down, bayley-to-belly, cover, but Braun pulls Ember to the edge of the ring and tags in. Strowman with a hard charge into the corner, completely misses and slams into the ring post. Balor with a double stomp to the back of the head. Strowman is down as Balor heads back to the top rope, hops off. Ember takes out Bayley on the floor, Strowman with a quick running powerslam, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: Braun Strowman and Ember Moon via Pinfall

- Cole says since Kevin Owens was injured at the hands of Bobby Lashley last night Natalya will need a new partner. Next week it will be Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Natalya and a mystery partner.

R-Truth and Carmella vs. AJ Styles and Charlotte