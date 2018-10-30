WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results (10/30): Charlotte And AJ Styles Vs. Lana And Rusev

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch. The Pre-Show begins at 9:50pm ET and the main show starts at 10pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

Braun and Jinder get things rolling, Jinder tries to match Braun's strength and has zero luck with that. Ends up getting run over and tags out to Alicia. Fox ends up running the ropes and even though Ember moves out of the way Fox just keeps running. She needs a water break on the outside. Singh Brothers provide a slight distraction so Fox can drop Ember. Backstage, Rusev and Lana gets ready for their match as Lana gives Rusev a few chops to the chest.

Ember works her way back into the match, but ends up running right into a big boot, cover, two-count. Fox continues to keep Ember grounded as Braun tries to cheer her up to her feet. Ember lands a hurricanrana, dodges Fox, who goes out to the floor. Ember crawls over to Ember and Jinder tries to hold her by the foot, no luck, Braun with a couple shoulder blocks. He smacks Jinder on the chest, the Singh Brothers move Jinder out to the floor, Braun chases after them and Ember ends up leaping off the apron and taking both of them out. Braun runs on and drops Jinder. Braun back in the ring, Alicia gets in the ring "Who do you think you are?!" Alicia bumps into his chest a couple times. He ends up taking her hat, Alicia freaks out, "Give me my hat!" Braun backs away as Ember lands the eclipse on her. Jinder comes back in the ring, running powerslam by Braun, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: Braun Strowman and Ember Moon via Pinfall

- Next week: Finn Balor / Bayley vs. Mickie James / Bobby Lashley

- Backstage, Balor and Bayley mock the "Lashley" chant and say when they win it will be "too sweet."

- Backstage, Lio Rush says next week Baylor and Bayley will be left bruised and battered.

Charlotte and AJ Styles vs. Lana and Rusev

Both teams hold up signs that support each side. They hold them up a bunch of times to get a crowd reaction. They start with a chop-off, Lana goes first, Charlotte fires back. Rusev gives it a shot, then Styles hits one. Lana misses a chop, then hits Charlotte a bit...low, then lands a bunch of mini chops. Charlotte then hammers Lana with a chop that sends her down to the mat. Rusev gets in a good chop on Styles and then tries his best Flair impression. Styles needs a moment to recover. Backstage, R-Truth and Carmella, Truth is ordering a pizza and asks "How many pepperonis on the deepest dish you got?"

Back in the ring, Lana tries for a bunch of mini chops that don't do much. Charlotte cracks Lana and sends her down to the mat and out of the ring. Rusev says it's not over and flattens Styles. Rusev and Charlotte shake hands, Charlotte then holds on and says they need to go one-on-one. Rusev says come on and takes one and asks for another one, he says "Nothing!" She tries a couple more, Lana then comes in for a sneak attack. Quick dance-off, and I believe we're finally getting to some wrestling.

Lana plants Charlotte down to the mat, little more dancing by Lana, face buster, cover, two. In come Rusev and Styles, Styles tries for the quick pin, but doesn't have much luck. Lana comes into the ring, transitions from a hurricanrana into a russian leg sweep on Styles! Charlotte in the ring now, slams Lana down, Charlotte looks for a moonsault, Rusev moves Lana out of the way and takes the moonsault. Charlotte gets Lana in the figure-eight, Styles keeps Rusev away, and Lana taps out.

Winners: AJ Styles and Charlotte via Pinfall

- Next week: R-Truth / Carmella vs. Naomi / Jimmy Uso, also Finn Balor / Bayley vs. Mickie James / Bobby Lashley.

Standings

SmackDown

* Miz and Asuka (3-0)

* AJ Styles and Charlotte (3-0)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1-2)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0-2)

* Rusev and Lana (0-3)

Raw

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3-0)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2-0)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2-1)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0-3)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0-3)