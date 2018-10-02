WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results (10/2): Rusev And Lana Vs. Jimmy Uso And Naomi

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch. The Pre-Show begins at 9:50pm ET and the main show starts at 10pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal vs. Bayley and Finn Balor

Fox and Bayley get in the ring first. Fox says she wants Balor, not Fox, and calls him chicken. She gives him a weak chop, Bayley rolls up Fox for a two-count. Fox gets away to tag in Mahal. Mahal gets control of the match early on, keeps Balor grounded with a reverse chin lock. Balor lands a low dropkick on Mahal who then decides to tag out. Bayley whips Fox into the corner, Fox up and over, rolls up Bayley, another two count.

Bayley with a splash, goes for another and gets sent to the apron, Fox kicks Bayley off and she falls into Sunil's arms. He tries to hit on her, Bayley isn't interested. Fox gets all made at Sunil, "You don't look at me like that!" Fox hops to the floor and sends Bayley into the ring post. Back in the ring Fox continues to work over Bayley as we see Natalya and Kevin Owens (who's wearing a Finn Balor shirt) backstage talking in the Facebook comments. Bayley tossed into the corner, Fox charges in and gets lifted up and dropped on the top turnbuckle.

Backstage, Lana and Rusev are getting ready for their upcoming match. Bayley finally gets a window to tag in Balor. Balor gets in plenty of offense, slingblade, dropkick sending Mahal into the corner, Balor climbs to the top and end the match, but Fox shakes the ropes to crotch Balor. Mahal tags Fox back in, Bayley leaps on Fox and hammers away. Jumping knee in the corner, Bayley heads up to the top rope, crossbody, pin, two-count. Fox gets knocked out of the floor. Sunil heads over to help Fox, Bayley with a baseball slide and Sunil actually runs out of the way, Fox gets hit. Sunil runs away from her, runs into the ring and gets a bayley-to-belly. Balor leaps over the top rope and clears out Mahal / Sunil. Bayley hits bayley-to-belly on Fox, cover, and that will do it.

Winner: Bayley and Finn Balor via Pinfall

- Next week: Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Finn Balor and Bayley

- Backstage, Ember says next week Balor and Bayley are going to get these hands. Strowman says and when they do it will be a monster eclipse.

- Backstage, Kayla Braxton talks with Baylor and Balor about next week's match. Bayley says they will ready next week and do what they just did out in the ring. Also, it will be "too sweet."

- Jimmy Uso is asked for last minute comments and he says "What you know about Milwaukee?" smiles, and heads off.

Rusev and Lana vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Crowd with a "Milwaukee" chant before things get rolling. Naomi and Lana gets things going. Naomi taunts Lana a bit as she evades some of her attacks. Lana looks annoyed first, but then smiles, claps, looks for a handshake and kicks Naomi in the midsection. Lana with a kick to the head, bulldog, spinaroonie, and twerks a bit for Naomi. We suddenly get music and have a dance-off between Noami and Lana. Both do some dancing, Naomi ends up getting the louder crowd reaction. The crowd wants Rusev to dance, but he doesn't look to be in the mood.

Backstage, The Miz and Asuka are talking in the Facebook comments section. Jimmy wants some music and gets his (awkward) dance on. Rusev then tells him to get out of the way and gets the crowd to clap for him. Jimmy suddenly hands over some shades, Rusev puts them on in an homage to Too Cool, Rusev then kicks Jimmy in the face, cover, two. Jimmy out on the floor, Rusev tries to drop down and gets superkicked. Back in the ring, Lana with a facebuster on Naomi, cover, two. Jimmy gets on the mic and says to Lana, "What's up with Milwaukee?" Lana slaps him in the face, Naomi with a roll-up on Lana for the victory.

Winner: Jimmy Uso and Naomi via Pinfall

- Next week, AJ Styles and Charlotte will take on R-Truth and Carmella. Backstage, Styles says next week they will see why this is the house that AJ Styles and Charlotte built. Styles then tries his horrific "Woo!"

- Backstage, Truth says to watch next week as Carmella takes on Ric Flair next week. Carmella tries to correct him, but doesn't have much luck.

Standings

SmackDown

* AJ Styles and Charlotte (1-0)

* Miz and Asuka (1-0)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1-1)

* Rusev and Lana (0-1)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0-1)

Raw

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (1-0)

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (1-0)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (1-0)

* Kevin Owens and Natalya (0-1)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0-2)