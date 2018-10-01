WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring as Dean Ambrose makes his way out to a pop. JoJo does the introduction.

Charly Caruso waits in the ring as Ambrose enters. She asks if there's any truth to what Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre said last week about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins needing him more than he needs them.

Ambrose says there is some truth - Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are both champions and he has nothing, and Rollins replaced him quickly with Jason Jordan when he was injured last year. Caruso asks if he's ever thought of leaving The Shield and a "yes!" chant breaks out. Sure, says Ambrose. He thinks about a lot of things. Maybe he's already gave his notice and turned in his black uniform. Maybe these dog-tags don't mean as much to him anymore, maybe he ran Reigns' car off the road tonight and he won't be here. There are a lot of possibilities. Charly says a lot of people are asking a lot of questions. Ambrose goes on and gets some "what?!" treatment from the fans. Ambrose wonders if people are asking questions about Ambrose just waiting for the right time to slip the knife in their backs. Caruso says they're actually asking about this - we see footage from last week. Ambrose mentions people wondering why he came back to RAW and not SmackDown, why he's been cleaning up The Shield's messes since he came back. Ambrose just wants people to quit wondering and focus on his actions. Ambrose says The Shield is not a business, or a brand, it's a brotherhood and they will always ride into battle together. Ambrose's music suddenly hits and he goes to leave the ring but the music interrupts and out comes Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin.

Corbin says that was a really good story about brotherhood but all he hears is whining. He wonders if there's something gnawing at Ambrose's lunatic brain. Ambrose calls Corbin the world's largest substitute teacher again and asks if he's salty because he keeps trying to put The Shield down and just can't get it done. Corbin admits they might be tough but he considers last week to be a win because The Shield didn't run wild and the police weren't called. Corbin is going to give Ambrose the chance to show where he stands tonight. He has three choices - he faces Rollins for his title, Reigns or his title or one-on-one with Strowman. Ambrose says Corbin can't come out here and dangle a carrot to make him dance. Ambrose goes with option #4 - a match with Corbin. Corbin says it's not that easy so he will make the choice for Ambrose. He will face Strowman right now.

Dean Ambrose vs. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman's music hits and out he comes as Dean Ambrose looks on, preparing for a fight. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they size each other up as the bell rings. Ambrose goes to work on the leg, trying to break Strowman down. Strowman decks Ambrose and drops him. Strowman with a running boot to the face. Strowman whips Ambrose hard into the corner and he goes back down. Strowman looks out at the crowd and laughs. Strowman keeps Ambrose grounded now.

Strowman with more offense and a big running splash in the corner. Strowman keeps Ambrose grounded again and pounds on him. Fans try to rally for Ambrose now. Strowman easily lifts Ambrose by his neck and slams him. Strowman talks some trash and knocks Ambrose back with a big slap to the face. Strowman tosses Ambrose across the ring and works him over with the ropes as the referee counts. Strowman lifts Ambrose up for bear hug but Ambrose tries to turn it into a guillotine. Strowman tries to break it but Ambrose keeps fighting back.

Ambrose unloads with forearms in the corner. Ambrose goes for the knee again. Strowman knocks Ambrose to the mat and breaks free from the corner, dropping a big stomp on Ambrose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Braun takes Ambrose to the top. Ambrose fights back and unloads with blows. Strowman goes for a powerslam but Ambrose fights out. Strowman blocks Dirty Deeds but Ambrose dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Strowman comes back in but misses in the corner. Ambrose tries to mount momentum but Strowman clubs him to the mat with a shot to the chest as some fans boo.

Strowman goes for another powerslam attempt but Ambrose counters and drops him with Dirty Deeds for a close 2 count as fans pop. Strowman goes to the floor for a breather but Ambrose runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive, sending Strowman into the barrier. The referee counts as Ambrose unloads on Strowman, sending him into the steel ring steps. They both make it back in before the 10 count. Ambrose enters and Strowman catches him with a powerslam. Ambrose rolls under the bottom rope to buy some time. Strowman goes to the floor and stalks Ambrose at ringside. Strowman charges at Ambrose and floors him with a big shoulder as the referee counts. Strowman launches Ambrose into the barrier and brings him back into the ring at the 6 count.

Strowman looks down at Ambrose and approaches. Strowman scoops Ambrose and hits a powerslam. Strowman picks Ambrose up again but the music hits and out comes the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Strowman stares him down. Reigns enters the ring and nails a Superman Punch for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Braun Strowman

- After the bell, Reigns goes for another Superman Punch but it's blocked. They tangle for a second until WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins comes flying off the top rope to nail Strowman. Ambrose and Rollins clear the ring of Strowman as Ambrose looks on from the mat. Strowman stares The Shield down from the ramp as his music hits. Strowman stands tall on the stage. RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre come out to join him. Baron Corbin comes back out and says this isn't happening on his show. He announces Rollins vs. McIntyre for later tonight and Reigns vs. Ziggler for right now. Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre stand tall on the stage as The Shield regroups in the ring. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Dean Ambrose is in the trainer's room icing his shoulder. Seth Rollins walks in and Ambrose isn't happy about the loss. Rollins calms him down and says Roman Reigns came out when he had to, and this is about the war, not the battle. Ambrose says sure Reigns did and what's funny about the whole thing is he could be Intercontinental Champion right now. Rollins looks surprised.

Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and it looks like we're going to have a WWE Universal Title match as Roman Reigns wants to put the title up. Baron Corbin comes out and says Reigns doesn't decide when he defends the title, this is Corbin's show. This will be a non-title match and so will Seth Rollins' match later on. Corbin says Reigns won't be defending the title until Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Corbin calls for the bell and Dolph Ziggler immediately attacks.

Ziggler unloads on Reigns to start and ends up taking control. Ziggler keeps Reigns grounded and shuts down a comeback attempt. Ziggler drops a big elbow for another pin attempt. Reigns counters and whips Ziggler hard into the corner. Reigns charges but Ziggler moves and Reigns hits the steel ring post shoulder-first. Reigns goes out to the floor and is slow to get up as the referee counts. Ziggler grabs Reigns but Reigns rocks him with a right. Ziggler goes for the knee and nails a huge DDT on the floor.

Ziggler brings it back into the ring and ends up hitting a Fame-asser for a close 2 count. We go back to commercial with Ziggler in control.

Back from the break and Reigns tries to make a comeback but Ziggler gets the Sleeper hold applied. Reigns finally backs Ziggler into the corner and breaks the hold. Reigns slams Ziggler to the mat. Ziggler charges but runs into an elbow. Reigns makes a comeback with clotheslines now. Reigns keeps control and unloads with clotheslines in the corner as fans count along. Reigns with a big boot off the ropes to more boos & cheers.

Reigns calls for a Superman Punch but Ziggler dodges it. Ziggler with a roll-up for a 2 count. Reigns blocks a superkick. Ziggler counters a Samoan Drop with a rake to the eyes. Ziggler hits the Zig Zag for another close 2 count. Reigns ends up showing frustration after hitting a big Spear for a close 2 count. Ziggler counters and rolls Reigns up for a 2 count. Reigns comes right back and hits the Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

- After the match, Reigns stands tall and raises the title as his music plays. We go to replays. Reigns hits the corner to pose.

- We see The Bella Twins, Natalya and Ronda Rousey backstage talking & warming up. Back to commercial.

Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott

Back from the break and out first comes The Bella Twins. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is out next for this non-title match. They head to the ring together. The Riott Squad is out next - Ruby Riott with Sarah Logan and the injured Liv Morgan. We see a backstage video from earlier today with Ruby sending a warning.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Ronda strikes first and manhandles Riott some. Riott goes to the floor to regroup with her partners. Ruby comes back in and they go at it. Rousey with a takedown. Ruby goes to the floor for a breather but Rousey quickly brings her back in. They go back to the floor and Ruby drives Rousey into the barrier. Ruby brings it back into the ring for a 1 count. Riott works Rousey over now and drops her again.

Riott keeps control and tosses Rousey over the top to the floor in front of The Riott Squad. The Bella Twins make sure nothing happens. Riott brings it back into the ring for another pin attempt. Riott with more offense and another 2 count. Ruby manhandles Rousey some more and for another pin attempt. Riott continues to dominate and uses the ropes to choke Rousey as the referee counts and warns her. The referee also warns Morgan and Logan. Ruby brings Rousey back to the middle of the ring and slams her by her hair. Riott with another 2 count.

Riott with a headbutt and another slam for a 2 count. Rousey ends up catching a Riott Kick and launching Ruby across the ring. Rousey gets hyped up to a pop. Rousey with uppercuts to fight Riott off. Rousey with a gutwrench but she holds Riott before slamming her. Logan gets on the apron but Rousey dropkicks her off. Riott tries to take advantage with a roll-up but Rousey kicks out. Rousey hits her Rousey Buster and applies the armbar to make Riott tap out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

- After the match, The Bella Twins join Rousey in the ring to celebrate as her music hits. We go to replays and come back to The Riott Squad looking on from the ramp as their Super Show-Down opponents celebrate.

- The announcers lead us to a Super Show-Down video package on Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch. The announcers plug Saturday's big event in Australia.

- Still to come, Shawn Michaels is here. Also, Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre.

Bobby Roode vs. Konnor

We go to the ring and out first comes Bobby Roode with Chad Gable. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a backstage video from Roode and Gable as they wrap their entrance. Out next comes The Ascension - Konnor with Viktor. They show a sidebar video of just Konnor from earlier today, he tells Gable to shield his eyes because he's about to destroy Roode. Viktor appears in the shot and welcomes Roode to The Wasteland. The bell rings and Roode starts kicking at Konnor's leg, taking him to the corner. Konnor turns it around but misses. Roode with chops. Konnor rams Roode back into the corner but runs into boots.

Rode comes off the second rope in the corner but has to land on his feet. Konnor floors Roode and runs over him in the middle of the ring. Konnor stomps away in the corner now. Konnor with more offense and a big elbow drop in the middle of the ring. Roode kicks out at 2. Konnor keeps Roode grounded as we get a replay of the elbow drop. Konnor with another 2 count. Konnor keeps Roode grounded again as Gable tries to rally fans.

Konnor goes for another elbow drop but Roode rolls out of the way. Konnor charges but Roode sweeps him face-first into the turnbuckles. Roode goes to the top rope and comes crashing down with a clothesline. Roode with strikes. Roode keeps trying but Konnor is still standing. Konnor whips Roode into the corner but runs into a boot. Roode comes back and hits a Blockbuster from the corner. Roode does his "glorious" pose but Viktor takes out Gable on the floor and that distracts Roode. Roode knocks Viktor off the steps but Konnor takes advantage and takes control. Konnor goes on and lifts Roode to drop him on his face for the pin to win.

Winner: Konnor

- After the match, The Ascension stands tall as the music hits.

- We go to Alexa Bliss for the latest "A Moment of Bliss" segment. She talks about heroes and how hers growing up was WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Bliss still can't believe she will be facing Trish at WWE Evolution. Something else she can't believe was what happened when she met Trish as a 7 year old kid. Standing in the cold, clutching her autograph book. She remembers looking up at Trish's wrinkly eyes and asking for an autograph. Bliss claims Trish burped in her face and charged her $50. Bliss goes on and accuses Trish of tearing up her autograph book, then stomping on her foot. Bliss says she cried all night. The point of this story? Bliss says when it comes to your heroes, Stratusfaction is not guaranteed.

The B Team vs.

We go to the ring and out comes The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Back to commercial.