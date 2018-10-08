WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* The Riott Squad vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins

* The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) vs. Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appears

* Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels address Kane and The Undertaker