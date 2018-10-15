WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Will The Brothers of Destruction respond to D-Generation X?

* Seth Rollins to battle Drew McIntyre in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match

* Dean Ambrose to take on Dolph Ziggler in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match

* Ronda Rousey to address last week's ambush by The Bella Twins

* The all-new, all-aggressive Bobby Lashley