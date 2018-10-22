WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns comes out to the ring. JoJo does the introduction. Reigns is not wearing his gear for The Shield tonight.

Reigns takes his time settling in the ring. Reigns says he feels like he owes everyone an apology because for months, maybe a whole year, he's come out here and said a lot of things - like he'd be here every week, he'd be a fighting champion, consistent and a workhorse. Reigns says that's all lies. It's a lie because the reality is - his real name is Joe and he's been living with leukemia for 11 years. And unfortunately it's back and because of that, he can't fulfill his role and can't be the fighting champion, and has to relinquish the title. Reigns says he was diagnosed when he was 22 years and he was able to fight it into remission. Reigns goes on and says WWE gave him a chance and put him in front of the fans to make his dreams come true. It doesn't matter if he was cheered or booed, they reacted and that was important. Reigns thanks the fans. A "thank you Roman" chant starts up.

Reigns says it's best for him to go home, focus on family and his heath for now. By no means is this a retirement speech, he says, because when he's done whooping leukemia's ass again, he's coming back home. Fans pop. Reigns says when he does come back, it's not going to be just about titles and being on top, it's about a purpose. He is coming back because he wants to show everyone that he will swing for the fences every time life throws him a curveball. Reigns says he will beat this and he will be back, so we'll see him very, very soon. Reigns thanks everyone again and says he loves them, believe that. Fans chant for Reigns again as he drops the title in the ring and leaves. Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins meet him on the stage and they hug as the cheers continue.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Roman Reigns. The announcers are emotional when talking about Reigns' battle with leukemia. Fans chant "cancer sucks" in the background.

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor. Lio Rush is next to begin the introduction for Bobby Lashley.

Rush starts running his mouth as the action in the ring starts. Lashley gets the upperhand on Balor and keeps him grounded. Balor turns it around and lands a dropkick. Rush runs interference and Balor chases him around the ring. Balor runs into a huge clothesline from Lashley on the floor. Rush chants for Lashley as we go to commercial.