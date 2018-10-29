WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at last week's segment with Roman Reigns announcing his battle with leukemia.

- We're live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina as JoJo introduces Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, who is in the ring.

Corbin, who is holding the vacant WWE Universal Title, says last week was one of the most emotional nights of his career. Corbin says that was last week and life moves on. Fans boo him. Corbin respects Reigns personally but professionally, he hopes Reigns doesn't come back to RAW. Corbin says we all know the title looks good on him. Corbin says Reigns made his job very difficult which is why... the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop. Paul Heyman is with him. Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Corbin tells the crowd to give it up for Lesnar. Corbin hypes The Beast vs. The Monster at WWE Crown Jewel but Heyman hushes him up, telling him to stop so he can do his own shtick. The advocate does the grand introduction for his client. Heyman says history will be made once again at Crown Jewel when his client takes the title back home and places it over his massive shoulders. Heyman says in order to do that, Lesnar has to beat Braun Strowman. Heyman has a heads up for us - Lesnar will beat Braun. That's not a prediction, it's a spoiler, a guarantee. Heyman says he couldn't be more right about this match if it were pre-determined. Heyman goes on about the match but the music interrupts and out comes Strowman to a pop.

Strowman marches to the ring as Lesnar stares him down. Braun takes the mic and says he's going to become champion on Friday because Lesnar is going to get these hands. Strowman drops the mic and stares Lesnar down. Strowman pushes Corbin out of the way and stares Lesnar down again. Corbin attacks Strowman from behind but Strowman powerslams him. Lesnar laughs. Fans chant "get these hands" now. Lesnar grabs the title and poses with it as Strowman slams Corbin again. Stroman yells at Lesnar about how that's his future. Fans chant "one more time" and Strowman delivers a third powerslam to Corbin. Strowman turns around but Lesnar sneaks up behind him. Strowman turns back around and Lesnar drops him with the F5 to a mixed reaction. Lesnar stands tall over Strowman with the title as his music hits. Lesnar and Heyman leave the ring. Strowman gets up and he's not happy.

- The announcers talk about what happened with new RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins last week. Ambrose and the WWE Intercontinental Champion will be here tonight. Also, DX and The Brothers of Destruction are here. Also, a ten-woman match with Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks and WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus & Lita teaming to face The Riott Squad, Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Balor stops and throws a "too sweet" taunt to Baron Corbin as he's helped up the ramp by referees. Balor hits the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a quick video package of stills from Evolution. Cole mentions how Balor was in attendance for Evolution. We see highlights from last week's match that led to this rematch. Out next comes Lio Rush. Rush takes the mic on the stage and knocks Balor, saying he just got lucky last week and didn't deserve the win. Rush calls it a fluke and says Balor knows it. Rush goes on and knocks Balor, then the people of Charlotte. Rush calls on everyone to stand and help him welcome his man... Lashley, Lashley, Lashley. Out comes Bobby Lashley marching to the ring.

The bell rings and Lashley rams Balor back into the corner. Lashley rams Balor into another corner and hits him with shoulder thrusts. Lashley slams Balor as Rush starts chanting his name on the mic. Lashley keeps control while Rush keeps running his mouth. Balor eventually dropkicks Lashley and sends him out of the ring. Balor runs the ropes and nails a big dive, taking Lashley back down. Balor clutches his back after the landing as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley has control of Balor in the middle of the ring while Rush chants his name. Balor fights up from a hold but Lashley slams him face-first. Lashley dominates Balor and grounds him again. Balor fights up again but Lashley knees him and rocks him into the corner. Lashley charges but runs into boots. Balor looks to mount some offense now, taking Lashley off his feet as fans pop. Lashley comes right back and goes for a powerbomb but Balor fights while up in the air. Balor counters and takes Lashley back down. Balor with a big chop in the corner. Lashley catches Balor mid-move and drives him into the mat for another 2 count.

Rush chants Lashley's name some more as Lashley looks to finish Balor. Balor with a Slingblade and another big shot into the corner. Rush distracts Balor from the floor. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Rush shoves him. Balor manages to drop Lashley with a kick after ducking a shot. Balor goes back to the top for another Coup de Grace attempt but Rush stops it once again. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Finn Balor

- After the match, fans chant "you suck" at Rush. A referee checks on Balor on the outside but Lashley comes and grabs him. Lashley drives Balor into the barrier and the apron a few times as fans boo. Rush chants his name. Lashley brings Balor back into the ring and manhandles him with a Full Nelson. Rush talks trash to Balor while Lashley holds him up. Lashley drops Balor to the mat but holds him so Rush can slap him. Lashley poses and Rush chants his name some more as the music hits.

- Still to come, a look at Evolution. Back to commercial.