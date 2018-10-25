WWE MYC Finals Now Official (Photos), Matt Riddle WWE NXT Debut Promo For Next Week, Rosa Mendes

- Matt Riddle's official WWE NXT TV debut will air next week. Above is a promo for his arrival.

- Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes turns 39 years old today while former WWE, WCW and ECW star Perry Saturn turns 52 and former WWE, WCW and ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio turns 53.

- The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic are now set for WWE Evolution - Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm. Storm defeated Meiko Satomura while Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley on last night's episode. Below are photos from the semifinals: