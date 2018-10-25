WWE MYC Finals Now Official (Photos), Matt Riddle WWE NXT Debut Promo For Next Week, Rosa Mendes

- Matt Riddle's official WWE NXT TV debut will air next week. Above is a promo for his arrival.
- Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes turns 39 years old today while former WWE, WCW and ECW star Perry Saturn turns 52 and former WWE, WCW and ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio turns 53.
- The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic are now set for WWE Evolution - Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm. Storm defeated Meiko Satomura while Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley on last night's episode. Below are photos from the semifinals:
What a lineup.— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2018
Who's ready for #WWEEvolution? #WWEMYC@TripleH @tonistorm_ @shirai_io @KairiSaneWWE pic.twitter.com/YUeka2E5Ez
#WWEEvolution #WWEMYC @tonistorm_ @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/mvs2iuBwuL— Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) October 25, 2018