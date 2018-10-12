WWE Names Kevin Owens' MMC Replacement, WWE Star Responds To Khabib - WWE Tweet, The Undertaker Hype

- WWE has announced that Bobby Roode will be Natalya's new partner in the Mixed Match Challenge, as seen in the video above. Roode is replacing Kevin Owens, who is currently out of action with a knee injury. Owens could be out of action for 4-8 months, depending on surgery. Roode and Natalya will face Bobby Lashley and Mickie James on next Tuesday's MMC episode.

- WWE announced the following for The Undertaker's appearance on next Tuesday's SmackDown 1000 episode. As noted, Kane is also scheduled to appear but WWE has not officially announced him.

The Undertaker comes to SmackDown 1000 On what is sure to be a historic night, one of WWE's greatest legends will be in attendance, as The Undertaker will make his presence felt at SmackDown 1000. The Phenom was the top dog on the blue brand for a number of years, leading the way as the World Heavyweight Champion while taking part in unforgettable rivalries against fearsome competitors like Batista, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and his own brother, Kane. Fresh off devastating Triple H & Shawn Michaels at WWE Super Show-Down, what does The Deadman have in store? Find out during SmackDown's 1000th episode, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- As noted earlier today, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov indicated on Twitter that WWE is trying to sign him. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin responded to Khabib's "#FakeFights" tweet and mentioned WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy, as seen below: