- Above is behind-the-scenes video from WWE's recent Evolution photo shoot.

- The WWE Network currently has 1.66 million paid subscribers, according to today's Q3 earnings report. WWE reported 1.80 million paid subscribers back in late July.

- Below are post-show videos from this week's WWE NXT episode with Johnny Gargano storming out of Full Sail following his attack on Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno wanting NXT General Manager William Regal to take him seriously and more.