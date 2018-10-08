Wrestling Inc.

WWE Nixes Top Evolution Singles Matches For A Tag Team Match

By Marc Middleton | October 08, 2018
Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Mickie James vs. WWE Hall of Famer Lita have been nixed from the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

There will now be a tag team match with Bliss and Mickie vs. Trish and Lita.

The first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY. Below is the updated confirmed card:

RAW Women's Title Match
TBA vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Title Match
TBA vs. Becky Lynch

WWE NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus

There will also be the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus a NXT UK Women's Title match.

