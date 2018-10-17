WWE No Longer Mentioning Saudi Arabia?, Total Divas Destroy Cars With Sledgehammers, WWE NXT, Stock

- Above is a preview for tonight's Total Divas episode with Paige and The Bella Twins visiting a junkyard to let off some tension by destroying cars with sledgehammers.

- WWE stock was down 0.37% today, closing at $83.98 per share. Today's high was $85.04 and the low was $82.04.

- Remember to join us tonight at around 6:45pm ET for live WWE NXT spoilers from Full Sail University. These should get the show to the "Takeover: War Games II" go-home episode.

- We noted before how there were no mentions of Saudi Arabia on Monday's RAW when they were plugging the November 2 Crown Jewel event. The same went for last night's SmackDown 1000 episode as WWE faces mounting criticism over their working relationship with the Kingdom following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It's worth noting that there are also no mentions of the Kingdom in this new video promo for Crown Jewel: