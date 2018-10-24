WWE NXT Live Coverage: TakeOver WarGames Announcement, Mia Yim Makes Her NXT Debut, Aleister Black

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- Earlier today, NXT GM William Regal tells security to keep an eye out for Aleister Black.

- All four members of Undisputed Era head out to the ring. Cole gets on the mic first and lets everyone know that Bobby Fish is back and the group is now 100%. Cole says this is just a warning to the NXT locker room, just ask the War Raiders. Cole says they will make short work of anyone who gets in their way and the Undisputed Era is NXT. He switches topics to Ricochet who has his "property," he reminds Ricochet that he beat Pete Dunne, but not him. Suddenly, EC3's music hits and he lets Cole know the truth that he doesn't deserve a rematch against the NXT North American Championship. Cole says EC3 might want to rethink coming out here and talking down to him. EC3 let's Cole know he's in the top one-percent, Cole tells him to shut up and how about they have a match right now. A referee heads out to the ring and EC3 gets in the ring with Cole.

There's no stopping @AdamColePro now that the Undisputed Era is whole again.



?? https://t.co/ePt5TzD6sU pic.twitter.com/pwLrY3VtDd — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 25, 2018

Adam Cole vs. EC3

Cole swings away on EC3, but EC3 returns first with a bunch of big chops to the chest, power slam, elbow drop, and EC3 with a big clothesline that takes both of them to the floor. Undisputed Era try for the distraction, but Cole just gets planted on the apron. Cole thrown back into the ring, and hits a superkick on EC3. Cole with a neckbreaker, punches and kicks in the corner, pin, barely a one-count.

EC3 pushes Cole back, pump kick hits, cover, another one-count. EC3 tries for a splash in the corner, nobody home, neckbreaker on the knee, cover, two. Cole tries for a submission, but EC3 reverses with a suplex. Crowd with a "EC3!" chant. EC3 blocks a few punches and lands some of his own. Reverse elbow, flying forearm, splash in the corner, release german suplex by EC3. EC3 hits a sit-down powerbomb for a two-count. Undisputed with another distraction, Cole lands a superkick, but EC3 hits a big lariat to drop Cole. Undisputed up on the apron and EC3 knocks all three down. Cole misses last shot, EC3 with the roll-up for the victory.

Winner: EC3 via Pinfall

- Post-match, the rest of Undisputed Era attack EC3 out on the floor. They bring EC3 up to the stage, Cole hits a last shot into the back of EC3's head. Fish then grabs a chair and smacks EC3's knee with it.

- Vignette for Mia Yim who says she is bringing a whole new style to the game. We see clips of Yim from her previous matches in the Mae Young Classic.

- Outside, security waits for Black. Nikki Cross bounces around them and says "he's coming!" over and over then runs off.

Mia Yim vs. Aliyah

This is Mia Yim's debut match for NXT and is going with a "Blasian Baddie" moniker. Aliyah almost immediately gets dumped out to the floor, Aliyah drops Yim's neck over the ropes. She drops Yim, hits a couple elbow drops, cover, two-count. Aliyah working over Yim's neck, but she fights out of it, Aliyah leaps on Yim, swings away on her face, cover, two.

Aliyah with a running elbow in the corner, lands a bunch of punches and is getting all of the offense thus far in the match. Northern lights suplex by Aliyah, two-count.

Aliyah with another submission, gets backed into the corner. Yim with some kicks, dropkicks Aliyah into the corner, kick to the face, cannonball senton. Aliyah gets her jaw jacked by Yim's foot, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Mia Yim via Pinfall

- Backstage, Bianca Belair is telling Regal something isn't not good enough. She wants a title shot because she's undefeated and storms off. Regal says it's under consideration. Cathy Kelley then asks Regal if he knows the name that Nikki Cross told Aleister Black last week, he said no. Undisputed Era then rolls up on Regal and tells him he needs to get act together about giving Cole a title shot. An annoyed Regal ignores what they want and says next week it will be Fish and Cole vs. War Raiders on next week's show.

- Recap of Roman Reigns' announcement on this week's Raw.