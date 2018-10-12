WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Charles (10/11): Velveteen Dream's Pop, 4 Title Matches, More

Thanks to Tyler Rosenstein for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in St. Charles, Missouri:
* The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Forgotten Sons' Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker
* Kassius Ohno defeated Raul Mendoza
* Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah and Reina Gonzalez
* Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan by DQ after Lars made the referee go down. Gargano hit Lars with a steel chair after the match
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era retained over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
Intermission
* NXT North American Champion Ricochet retained over Adam Cole in the match of the night
* NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane retained over Lacey Evans
* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over The Velveteen Dream in the second best match of the night. Dream easily got the best reactions and pops of the night
Biggest Heat: Ciampa, The Undisputed Era (also some cheers for Undisputed Era)
Biggest Pops: Velveteen Dream, Gargano, Ricochet