Tonight's EVOLVE 114 event in Ybor City, Florida saw WWE NXT Superstars capture the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles and the EVOLVE Title.
NXT's Fabian Aichner defeated Shane Strickland to become the new EVOLVE Champion in the co-main event. NXT's The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, defeated Chris Dickinson and Jaka to become the new EVOLVE Tag Team Champions earlier in the night.
The EVOLVE 114 event also saw NXT's Jessie Elaban defeat Priscilla Kelly while Adrian Jaoude defeated Joe Gacy. NXT's Cezar Bononi was with Jaoude. NXT's Dan Matha attacked Dante Marquis Carter and Mikey Spandex before their match and then participated in a Fatal 4 Way with Liam Gray, Adrian Alanis and Shawn Dean, which was won by Alanis.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's NXT invasion at EVOLVE 114:
